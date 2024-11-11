Pentair management to meet with Oppenheimer

Meeting to be held in Hanover Park, IL on November 11 hosted by Oppenheimer.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PNR:
- Pentair price target raised to $120 from $110 at Seaport Research
- Pentair price target raised to $115 from $100 at UBS
- Pentair price target raised to $115 from $101 at RBC Capital
- Pentair price target raised to $110 from $95 at TD Cowen
- Pentair price target raised to $115 from $110 at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.