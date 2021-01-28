Markets
Pentair Introduces Q1 & FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) said it expects first quarter adjusted EPS of $0.55 to $0.63. The company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 7 to 12 percent on a reported basis.

Pentair projects 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.60 to $2.75. The company anticipates sales up approximately 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $0.70 compared to $0.68, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $796 million, up 5 percent. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $754.01 million, for the quarter.

