Pentair Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Pentair plc PNR is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $969.9 million, indicating a 1.5% fall from the year-ago figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s earnings has been unchanged for the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 17.2%.

Pentair’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

PNR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%. This is depicted in the following chart.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for PNR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pentair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Pentair has an Earnings ESP of -0.25%.

Zacks Rank: Pentair currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Pentair’s Q4 Performance

PNR’s Pool segment returned to volume growth in second-quarter 2024, after five consecutive quarters of declines. However, the 17% rebound seen in the second quarter was followed by a modest 4.1% growth in the third quarter.

With the number of new in-ground pools built in 2024 expected to be around 60,000, lower than 72,000 in 2023, we anticipate a lower volume growth of 0.3% for the fourth quarter. Pricing is expected to have had a favorable impact of 1%. This is expected to have been offset by the unfavorable impact of currency translation of 1.1% and 0.8% negative impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Our model projects the Pool segment’s sales to be $3334 million, indicating a year-over-year dip of 0.6%.

The Flow and Water Solutions segments continue to bear the impacts of a weak residential market due to high interest rates.

We expect the Flow segment’s revenues to be $371.4 million, indicating a decline of 1.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. Residential and agriculture verticals have been impacted by high interest rates and the ongoing weakness in industrial verticals is expected to have weighed on volumes. Our model projects a 1.7% year-over-year decline in volumes while pricing is expected to have a positive impact of 0.9%. Currency impact is projected at a negative 1.1%.

Our model predicts the Water Solutions segment’s net sales to decline 2.4% year over year to $263 million. Ongoing weakness in the residential vertical is expected to lead to a 2.4% dip in volumes, which will be likely offset by a 1.1% rise in pricing. The unfavorable impact of currency translation of 1.1% is also expected to have lowered its sales.

Pentair has been witnessing a tight supply of raw materials, along with rising logistics costs. Despite the weakness in the Water and Flow segments and cost headwinds, the company has delivered margin expansion across its segments, aided by pricing, cost savings and gains from its Transformation initiatives. We expect this to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

PNR Stock's Price Performance

Pentair shares have gained 41.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.1% growth.



Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Flowserve Corporation FLS is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker SWK, expected to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWK’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 39%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 18.6%.

AptarGroup ATR, set to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.13%. ATR has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 6.1%.

