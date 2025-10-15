Pentair Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Pentair plc PNR is set to release its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $1 billion, indicating 1.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 8.3%.

Pentair’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

PNR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.5%. This is depicted in the following chart.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PNR

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for Pentair this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you can see below.



Earnings ESP of PNR: Pentair has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pentair’s Zacks Rank: PNR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Pentair’s Q3 Performance

After witnessing lower volumes for five consecutive quarters, the Pool segment saw a rebound in volumes in the second quarter of 2024 with 17.1% growth. However, volume growth has since decelerated to 4.1% in the third quarter and 2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. In 2025, it went down to 1.5% in the first quarter and 1.4% in the second quarter. The company expects the Pool segment’s sales to be up around 6-7% in 2025. However, considering that new pool builds in 2024 were at historical lows and are expected to be relatively flat in 2025, this raises concerns about the achievability of these targets.



We anticipate volume growth of 1.3% for the third quarter of 2025. Pricing is expected to have had a favorable impact of 1.1%. Our model projects the Pool segment’s sales to be $339 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.4%.



The Flow and Water Solutions segments continue to bear the impacts of a weak residential market due to high interest rates. However, a slight pickup in volumes and pricing initiatives is likely to have aided the segment in the to-be-reported quarter.



We expect the Flow segment’s sales to be $387 million, indicating an increase of 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a 0.6% year-over-year increase in volumes, while pricing is expected to have a positive impact of 3.3%.



Our model predicts the Water Solutions segment’s net sales to decline 4.7% year over year to $276 million. Ongoing weakness in the residential vertical is expected to lead to a 1.4% dip in volumes, which will likely be offset by a 5.1% rise in pricing. The unfavorable impacts of currency translation of 3.7% are also expected to have lowered its sales.



Pentair has been witnessing a tight supply of raw materials, along with rising logistics costs. Despite the weakness in the Water segment and cost headwinds, the company has delivered margin expansion across its segments, aided by pricing, cost savings and gains from its Transformation initiatives. We expect this to have continued in the second quarter as well.

PNR Stock's Price Performance

Pentair shares have gained 12.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.5% growth.



