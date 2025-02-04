PENTAIR Earnings Results: $PNR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENTAIR ($PNR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $972,900,000, missing estimates of $982,504,578 by $-9,604,578.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PNR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENTAIR Insider Trading Activity

PENTAIR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

T MICHAEL GLENN sold 4,008 shares for an estimated $437,433

PHILIP M. ROLCHIGO (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,588 shares for an estimated $357,615

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PENTAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of PENTAIR stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.