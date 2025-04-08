Stocks

Pentair Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 08, 2025 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $12.8 billion, Pentair plc (PNR) is focused on sustainable water solutions internationally. Based in London, the United Kingdom, the company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The water treatment company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Pentair to post adjusted EPS of $1.01 per share, reflecting a growth of 7.5% from $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, it exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 5.9%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the water technology company to report adjusted EPS of $4.77, up 10.2% from $4.33 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, the adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $5.27 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PNR have slipped 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX2.7% decline and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 6.6% drop over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2024 results on Feb. 4, Pentair’s stock declined 4.3%. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.08, beating analysts’ estimates. The company projected 2025 adjusted EPS between $4.65 and $4.80, missing the consensus estimate. Investors were also concerned about ongoing weakness in key segments, as flow and water solutions sales declined 5% and 4% year-over-year, respectively, in Q4. Broader worries about soft residential demand, driven by high borrowing costs and a sluggish housing market, further pressured the stock.

Analysts' consensus view on Pentair is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and six recommend a "Hold.” Its mean price target of $112.67 represents a 45.3% premium to current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
PNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.