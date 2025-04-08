Pentair Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $12.8 billion, Pentair plc (PNR) is focused on sustainable water solutions internationally. Based in London, the United Kingdom, the company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The water treatment company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Pentair to post adjusted EPS of $1.01 per share, reflecting a growth of 7.5% from $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, it exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 5.9%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the water technology company to report adjusted EPS of $4.77, up 10.2% from $4.33 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, the adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $5.27 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of PNR have slipped 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.7% decline and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 6.6% drop over the same period.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2024 results on Feb. 4, Pentair’s stock declined 4.3%. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.08, beating analysts’ estimates. The company projected 2025 adjusted EPS between $4.65 and $4.80, missing the consensus estimate. Investors were also concerned about ongoing weakness in key segments, as flow and water solutions sales declined 5% and 4% year-over-year, respectively, in Q4. Broader worries about soft residential demand, driven by high borrowing costs and a sluggish housing market, further pressured the stock.

Analysts' consensus view on Pentair is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and six recommend a "Hold.” Its mean price target of $112.67 represents a 45.3% premium to current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.