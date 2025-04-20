PENTAIR Earnings Preview: Recent $PNR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENTAIR ($PNR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $998,787,333 and earnings of $1.02 per share.

PENTAIR Insider Trading Activity

PENTAIR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608

T MICHAEL GLENN sold 4,008 shares for an estimated $437,433

PHILIP M. ROLCHIGO (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,588 shares for an estimated $357,615

PENTAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of PENTAIR stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PENTAIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

PENTAIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Tusa from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $110.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $103.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Scott Graham from Seaport Global set a target price of $120.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a target price of $115.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 10/23/2024

