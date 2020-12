(RTTNews) - Water treatment company Pentair plc (PNR) announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of Be the Change Labs, Inc., d/b/a Rocean. Rocean is an innovative technology and thought leader in smart, sustainable, water solutions to reduce need for single-use plastic water bottles.

