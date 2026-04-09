Pentair (BIT:1PNR) Price Target Decreased by 11.37% to 91.42

The average one-year price target for Pentair (BIT:1PNR) has been revised to €91.42 / share. This is a decrease of 11.37% from the prior estimate of €103.15 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €68.45 to a high of €108.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from the latest reported closing price of €81.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an decrease of 615 owner(s) or 43.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PNR is 0.08%, an increase of 56.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.21% to 153,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,433K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,628K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,429K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,746K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 84.10% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,485K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares , representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNR by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.