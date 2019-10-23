Markets
PNR

Pentair Backs FY19 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Pentair plc (PNR) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while trimming sales growth guidance. The company also initiated fourth-quarter outlook.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings of about $2.09 per share and adjusted earnings of about $2.35 per share. The company now expects sales to be about flat on a reported basis and down about 1 percent on a core basis from last year.

Previously, the company expected annual sales to be flat to up about 1 on a reported basis and about flat to down 1 percent on a core basis

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share on sales growth of 0.4 percent to $2.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of about $0.60 to $0.62 per share and on an adjusted basis in a range of about $0.64 - $0.66 per share on sales growth of about 2 percent on a reported basis and about flat on a core basis from last year.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.66 per share on sales growth of 3.7 percent to $767.91 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNR

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular