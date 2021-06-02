Pentair Aims To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR), a provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced its Social Responsibility Strategic Targets. It targets reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from a 2019 baseline by 2030, and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company targets a 30 percent reduction in overall water withdrawal from a 2019 baseline by 2030.

The company plans to enhance its product innovation process in 2021, launching it in 2022.

Pentair plans to refresh its Supplier Code of Conduct with increased focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility in 2021; to launch an updated supplier assessment process in 2022.

