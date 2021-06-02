Markets
PNR

Pentair Aims To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2050

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR), a provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced its Social Responsibility Strategic Targets. It targets reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from a 2019 baseline by 2030, and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company targets a 30 percent reduction in overall water withdrawal from a 2019 baseline by 2030.

The company plans to enhance its product innovation process in 2021, launching it in 2022.

Pentair plans to refresh its Supplier Code of Conduct with increased focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility in 2021; to launch an updated supplier assessment process in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular