Pentair About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 8/7/26. As a percentage of PNR's recent stock price of $62.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.60 per share, with $113.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PNR makes up 7.80% of the Invesco Global Water ETF (Symbol: PIO) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding PNR).

In Wednesday trading, Pentair PLC shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further PNR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.