The Pentagon's Push to Build an "Arsenal of Freedom" Is Turning Into a Multiyear Windfall for Defense Contractors

Key Points

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth previously announced plans for the Pentagon to adopt a software acquisition pathway.

Since instituting this mandate, the U.S. military has increasingly relied on AI-powered systems during critical operations.

Palantir Technologies, Anduril, and Lockheed Martin are key beneficiaries of rising AI spend at the Pentagon.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

The Pentagon's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI) is rewriting the rules of defense contracting in real time. Rather than simply buying more jets and missiles, the military is focused on building systems that think, adapt, and decide faster than any adversary.

In an April 1 press release, the Department of Defense talked about "President Trump and Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth's vision to build the Arsenal of Freedom" to "accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter, and create thousands of jobs across the defense industrial base."

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The windfall isn't going to be awarded to anyone who simply touches defense. The most lucrative contracts are flowing to those who make AI operate as if it were purpose-built for the battlefield.

Three contractors, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), Anduril Industries, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), are treating AI as a central nervous system of warfare and not just a bolt-on feature. Together, these companies reveal a deeper truth: The Pentagon's AI budget is reserved for those who make situational intelligence, autonomy, and legacy platforms work together seamlessly.

Palantir turns data overload into real-time command intelligence

Raw volume is the enemy in multidomain operations. Commanders are flooded with feeds analyzing satellite images, drone and shipping routes, ground sensors, and more.

Palantir's AI platforms, Foundry and Gotham, digest data from these sources a single evolving picture, called an ontology. These ontologies are constantly updating thanks to machine learning models that predict and simulate enemy moves before they form.

The result is not generic, commoditized software sales, but a backbone that every military service branch now relies on as indispensable infrastructure -- delivering compounding revenue as AI becomes the new language on the battlefield.

Anduril builds AI systems that can operate without constant human intervention

Legacy defense contractors are scrambling to retrofit AI onto antiquated platforms developed several decades ago. Anduril took a different approach: designing hardware and software together so autonomy is a native feature from the start.

Similar to Palantir, Anduril's operating system ingests data from swarms of military equipment -- drones, cameras, sensors, maritime fleets -- and uses AI to filter and detect potential threats.

The company's Lattice platform can integrate with third-party systems already embedded across the government. This architecture provides an edge to the DOD as disparate systems become meshed together -- able to respond to threats more efficiently.

Because Anduril remains private, direct shares are restricted to accredited investors or venture capital and private equity firms. However, retail investors can still gain exposure in Anduril prior to an initial public offering (IPO) through the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR).

Lockheed Martin is achieving hybrid dominance by embedding AI into proven architecture

While newer entrants to the defense landscape build products from scratch, Lockheed Martin is embedding AI into fifth-generation fighter jets, missile batteries, and command nodes -- turning legacy architecture into real-time, adaptable learning systems.

For a legacy platform like Lockheed, this new hybrid architecture brings advantages: The company can retrofit existing aircraft with real-time AI reflexes without spending years designing and building new fleets. This is a cost-effective approach that extend Lockheed's relevance into the next era of combat effectiveness -- allowing the company to diversify its R&D budget into other defense pockets that complement its core aircraft operations.

Lockheed's unmatched scale and integration expertise should help keep the company deeply integrated with the Pentagon's AI mandates -- turning technology modernization into a self-reinforcing growth vector rather than a risky side project.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.