Pentagon to request 33 fewer Lockheed F-35s in next budget -Bloomberg News

March 16 (Reuters) - The Pentagon will request 61 F-35 stealth warplanes from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of the weapons maker, whose biggest customer is the U.S. government, were down 1.1% before the bell.

The F-35 is one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft and is considered a highly sensitive export, sold only to the United States' closest allies.

Reuters reported last month that President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military.

The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N and General Dynamics Corp GD.N.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

