The Pentagon Is Spending $1.1 Billion on Drone Dominance. Does That Make Red Cat Holdings a Buy?

Key Points

The war in Ukraine highlighted the effectiveness of low-cost drones, prompting the Pentagon to initiate a $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program.

Red Cat Holdings, through its subsidiary Teal Drones, was selected in the early stages of these trials for further evaluation.

Management projects Red Cat's production footprint can support up to $1 billion in revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Red Cat ›

Technological advances mean modern warfare is constantly evolving. In Ukraine's war with Russia, the country has effectively used low-cost drones that are rewriting the book on warfare. Learning a lesson from this, the Pentagon launched a $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program in December 2025 to procure and deploy hundreds of thousands of low-cost, one-way attack drones.

The U.S. aims to manufacture drones domestically so it is not reliant on foreign countries that could potentially cut off supply, and Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) is emerging as an up-and-coming player in the drone industry. Here's what investors need to know about this drone start-up and if it's a good investment today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Red Cat is among the top contenders in the Pentagon's Competitive Drone Trials

Red Cat provides drone and robotic systems for military and commercial applications and has updated its supply chain in recent years to comply with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), meaning it doesn't use any Chinese sources to manufacture its drones. When the Pentagon launched its drone program last December, Red Cat fast-tracked the development of its FANG F7 ultra-low-cost FPV strike drone, designed as an inexpensive alternative to traditional missiles.

As part of the Drone Dominance Program, military operators first field and score drones in combat-readiness trials, which it calls "gauntlets." Red Cat's subsidiary, Teal Drones, was among the initial group of 25 vendors invited to participate in the program's competitive field trials in Georgia.

Red Cat emerged as one of 12 finalists from these field trials, positioning itself to receive a share of the $150 million in U.S. funding for its initial 30,000 low-cost attack drone units. From here, there will be three additional gauntlets, where the number of suppliers will ultimately be whittled down to five by early 2027.

Rising defense spending could be a powerful tailwind for Red Cat

Red Cat is emerging as a leading provider of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and unmanned surface vessels (USV), offering technology for both air and water environments. The company is growing rapidly, with revenue of $15.5 million, growing 849% from the same quarter last year. Management is also guiding for $150 million to $180 million in revenue this year, representing 300% growth from last year.

Red Cat should benefit from the rapid growth in drone demand, especially as geopolitical tensions remain high and defense spending continues to ramp up. As for manufacturing, the company's production footprint can build enough product to generate $1 billion in revenue.

With modern warfare constantly evolving, Red Cat is an early-stage defense contractor with significant long-term upside potential.

Should you buy stock in Red Cat right now?

Before you buy stock in Red Cat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Red Cat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $449,393!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,366,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.