Pentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico

Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is poised to reverse its opposition to a proposal that would further crack down on U.S. exports to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with internal deliberations.

The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei, sources told Reuters last week.

