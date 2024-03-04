News & Insights

US Markets

Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira agrees to 16-year prison sentence, ABC reports

Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

March 04, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Jack Teixeira, charged with leaking classified U.S. military documents on a social media platform, agreed on Monday to accept a prison sentence of 16 years, ABC News reported.

Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, agreed to plead guilty to all six counts charging him with willful retention and transmission of national defense information, ABC reported, citing a signed plea agreement filed with the court.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Writing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.