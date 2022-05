WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The Pentagon expects to award a production contract for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles made by Raytheon Technologies RTX.N by the end of May, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.