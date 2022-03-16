Companies
Pentagon cuts request for Lockheed's F-35s by 35% - Bloomberg News

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AXEL SCHMIDT

March 16 (Reuters) - The Pentagon will request 61 F-35s from Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

