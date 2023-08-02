News & Insights

US Markets

Pentagon, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs discuss ties

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

August 02, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Pentagon's top official for Asia spoke with an official from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, in a rare high-level conversation between senior U.S. and Chinese national security officials.

"Assistant Secretary Ratner and Director Yang discussed U.S.-PRC defense relations, as well as regional security issues," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

He was referring to the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, Ely Ratner, and People's Republic of China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Director-General Yang Tao.

"The Assistant Secretary also emphasized the Department’s ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and the PRC," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.