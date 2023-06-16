News & Insights

Pentagon chief urges Turkish counterpart on Sweden's NATO entry

June 16, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Andrew Gray, Sabine Siebold, Phil Stewart for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he urged Turkey to allow Sweden's entry into NATO during an introductory meeting on Friday with his new Turkish counterpart during a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"My purpose in meeting him today was an introductory meeting, just to congratulate him on being installed as minister of defence. Of course, (I) seize every opportunity to encourage him to move forward and approve the accession of Sweden," Austin told a press conference at NATO headquarters.

"But it's a very short meeting, and I don't have anything to report out from that."

