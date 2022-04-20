Pentagon chief spoke with China's defense minister- official

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two talked about relations between the countries and "regional security issues, and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.