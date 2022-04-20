US Markets

Pentagon chief spoke with China's defense minister- official

Contributors
Idrees Ali Reuters
Phil Stewart Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL MCCOY

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two talked about relations between the countries and "regional security issues, and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular