Pentagon chief arrives in Israel amid anti-Netanyahu protests

March 09, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent traveling with him said, as part of a visit that had been rescheduled due to a surge in protests against the government's judicial overhaul plans.

Austin landed in Ben Gurion Airport and was due to meet at a nearby venue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

