Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon saidn on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA)and SpaceX $653 million in combined military launch contracts.

The contracts are for launch service orders starting in fiscal year 2020 through 2024, with the first missions launching in fiscal year 2022.

The United States Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center will order launch services annually from ULA and SpaceX.

ULA will receive a contract for approximately 60% of launch services orders and Elon Musk's SpaceX will receive approximately 40% of launch services.

