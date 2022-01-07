US Markets

Pentagon awards contract to Revival Health for COVID test kits

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said it awarded on Friday a contract to Revival Health Inc for 13.3 million COVID-19 at-home test kits as part of President Joe Biden's plan to make available 500 million test kits.

