Pentagon awards $9 bln cloud contracts each to Google, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion each to Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Amazon Web Services Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Oracle Corp ORCL.N.

The contracts which run until 2028, will provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels.

The move comes months after the Pentagon had delayed its decision to award an enterprise-wide Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract earlier this year.

The deal puts the military more in line with private-sector companies, many of whom split up their cloud computing work among multiple vendors to avoid being locked in to any specific one.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

