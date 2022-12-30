Companies
Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

December 30, 2022 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it had awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for F-35 aircraft to Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N.

"This modification adds scope to procure 127 F-35 Lot 16 aircraft," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The additional contract announced Friday takes the total deal between the company and the Pentagon for delivering 398 F-35s to $30 billion, the company said.

