Pentagon: re-evalution finds Microsoft's JEDI proposal still is best

Eric Beech Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of JEDI cloud computing proposals and determined that Microsoft Corp's submission continues to represent the best value for the government. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham) ((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net)) nW1N2FG06W

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of JEDI cloud computing proposals and determined that Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O submission continues to represent the best value for the government.

