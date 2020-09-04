Pentagon: re-evalution finds Microsoft's JEDI proposal still is best
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of JEDI cloud computing proposals and determined that Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O submission continues to represent the best value for the government.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
