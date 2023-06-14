Pent-Up Demand For Surgeries Impacts UnitedHealth And CVS Stocks

(RTTNews) - Shares of UnitedHealth and CVS are experiencing a decline following reports that Americans are undergoing surgeries they had postponed during the pandemic. UnitedHealth, a leading health insurance company, issued a warning at a Goldman Sachs healthcare conference, stating that seniors are catching up on delayed surgeries, leading to a surge in medical costs.

As a result, UnitedHealth anticipates higher medical losses in the second quarter. This announcement has also affected competitors like CVS, with their shares dropping more than 6% in pre-market trading.

The impact on CVS can be seen as a ripple effect caused by the increased demand for medical procedures.

In addition to the impact on stock prices, CVS and Walgreens recently faced negative news regarding a settlement agreement. Both companies are set to pay a combined total of $17.3 billion over a 15-year period.

The surge in medical procedures and related costs underscores the challenges faced by the healthcare industry as it navigates the aftermath of the pandemic. The resumption of delayed surgeries and the resulting financial implications are causing fluctuations in stock prices for major players like UnitedHealth and CVS. The situation highlights the delicate balance between meeting healthcare needs and managing the associated costs for insurers and providers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.