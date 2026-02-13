Penske Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Dividend Raised

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, which decreased 17.8% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. The company registered net sales of $7.77 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64 billion. The top line also rose 0.6% from the year-ago quarter's level.

Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter fell 5.3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.24 billion. The operating income decreased 20.8% to $275 million. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenues by $113.3 million, net income by $700,000 and earnings per share (EPS) by 1 cent.

In the reported quarter, same-store retail units declined 6.2% year over year to 115,898. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues were down 9.6% to $3.18 billion. Same-store used vehicle revenues increased 2.8% to $2.10 billion.

Segmental Performance of PAG

In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment totaled $6.74 billion, which declined 4.8% from the year-ago quarter's level and topped our estimate of $6.73 billion. Total new and used vehicle deliveries were down 9.5% year over year to 105,478 units. Gross profit was $1.07 billion, down 5.7% year over year. The figure missed our estimate of $1.11 billion.

Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment decreased 6.2% to $725.4 million and beat our estimate of $652.4 million. Gross profit in the segment was $121.4 million, down from $138.1 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $106.1 million.

The Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other segment’s revenues increased 35.3% to $303.3 million and beat our estimate of $257.4 million. Gross profit was $57.4 million, which increased from $45.8 million reported in the year-ago period and beat our estimate of $44.7 million.

Financial Tidbits

In the quarter under review, SG&A costs remained flat year over year at $924 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $64.7 million, down from $83.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The long-term debt amounted to $1.81 billion, up from $1.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

In 2025, PAG repurchased 1,178,411 shares of common stock. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $247.5 million of stock repurchase authorization remained outstanding. As of Dec. 31, 2025, PAG had around $1.6 billion in liquidity.

Penske hiked its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to $1.40 per share, marking its 21st straight quarterly increase. The dividend will be paid on March 5, 2026, to its shareholders on record as of Feb. 25, 2026.

Penske Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PAG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

