Penske Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.78 per share, which increased 4.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56. Better-than-expected results from the Retail Commercial Truck segment and the Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other segment contributed to the outperformance. The company registered net sales of $7.66 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.87 billion. The top line fell 0.4% from the year-ago quarter's level.

Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter rose 2.6% on a year-over-year basis to $1.30 billion. The operating income increased 3% to $348.2 million. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenues by $136.6 million, net income by $1.6 million and earnings per share (EPS) by 3 cents.

In the reported quarter, same-store retail units declined 9.9% year over year to 99,616. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues were down 2.4% to $2.85 billion. Same-store used vehicle revenues decreased 1.3% to $2.14 billion.

Segmental Performance of PAG

In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment were $6.52 billion, which decreased 1.5% from the year-ago quarter's level and missed our estimate of $6.82 billion. Total new and used vehicle deliveries were down 11.9% year over year to 102,545 units. Gross profit was $1.11 billion, rising 3.1% year over year. The figure was in line with our estimate.

Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment increased 5.7% to $943.6 million and topped our estimate of $904.9 million. Gross profit in the segment was $143.6 million, down from $144.5 million reported in the year-earlier quarter and lagging our estimate of $149.2 million.

The Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other segment’s revenues in the reported quarter increased 6.5% to $201.2 million and surpassed our estimate of $173.2 million. Gross profit was $44.2 million, which decreased from $44.6 million reported in the year-ago period and missed our estimate of $46 million.

Financial Tidbits

In the quarter under review, SG&A costs totaled $906.3 million, up 2.1% year over year. As of June 30, 2025, Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $155.3 million, up from $72.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The long-term debt amounted to $906.7 million, down from $1.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

In the second quarter, PAG repurchased 630,044 shares of common stock for $93.3 million. As of June 30, 2025, $295.7 million of stock repurchase authorization remained outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, PAG had around $2.3 billion in liquidity.

Penske hiked its quarterly dividend by 6 cents to $1.32 per share, marking its 19th straight quarterly increase. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 3 to its shareholders on record as of Aug. 15, 2025.

PAG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Penske carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

