Penske (PAG) to Buy Rybrook Group in the United Kingdom

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG has signed an agreement to acquire Rybrook Group Limited, which consists of 15 premium dealerships in the United Kingdom. These dealerships comprise four BMW dealerships, four MINI dealerships, four Volvo dealerships, two Land Rover dealerships and one Porsche dealership. Among the four BMW dealerships, three locations retail BMW Motorrad motorcycles.



The buyout represents estimated annualized revenues of $1 billion and is expected to be completed by January 2024. The company plans to fund this acquisition using its existing liquidity.



Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the Warner Truck Centers buyout. This aided the company in diversifying its business, expanding its customer base and capitalizing on the Retail Commercial Trucks segment.



Last year, PAG completed several acquisitions and opened new dealerships worth more than $1.3 billion in annualized revenues.



In the second quarter of 2023, Penske acquired Transolutions Truck Centres located in the Manitoba market. The buyout is expected to generate nearly $180 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, in the third quarter of 2023, it acquired a dealership of BMW and Porsche each in North Carolina, which are expected to generate nearly $140 million in annualized revenues.



In the last reported quarter, Penske reported revenues of $7.4 billion, representing an 8% increase year over year. However, PAG’s capital expenditure increased to $86.6 million compared with $57.6 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. While the company’s heavy investments in growth and expansion are likely to buoy its prospects, they may strain its near-term financials and cash flows.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY, Renault SA RNLSY and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 32 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 15 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 160.2%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.