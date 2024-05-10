Penske (PAG) Stock Barely Moves Since Q1 Earnings Miss

Shares of Penske Automotive Group PAG have hardly moved since the company reported first-quarter 2024 results. It reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share, which decreased 26% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35. The company registered net sales of $7.44 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.45 billion. The top line, however, rose 1.5% from the year-ago quarter's level.



Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter declined 0.6% on a year-over-year basis to $1.24 billion. The operating income contracted 12.3% to $327.6 million. Foreign currency transactions had positively impacted revenues, net income and earnings per share (EPS) by $98.1 million, $1.4 million and 2 cents, respectively.



In the reported quarter, same-store retail units declined 0.5% year over year to 113,532. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues were down 1.1% to $2.69 billion. Same-store used-vehicle revenues decreased 1.4% to $2.24 billion.

Segmental Performance

In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment came in at $6.48 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter's level. The figure also beat our estimate of $6.2 billion. The outperformance resulted from higher-than-expected revenues from new and used vehicles and service and parts. Gross profit of $1.06 billion fell 0.5% year over year but came ahead of our estimate of $974.7 million.



Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment decreased 11.6% to $791.8 million and missed our estimate of $872.9 million. Gross profit in the segment was $144.8 million, down from $147 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The figure, however, beat our expectation of $138.4 million.



The Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other segment’s revenues in the reported quarter increased 24% to $178 million and beat our estimate of $148 million. Gross profit came in at $43.2 million, which increased from $42.7 million reported in the year-ago period and beat our estimate of $38.6 million.

Financial Tidbits

In the quarter under review, SG&A costs totaled $879.8 million, up 4.1% year over year. As of Mar 31, 2024, Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $116.9 million, up from $96.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The long-term debt amounted to $1.46 billion, up from $1.42 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



During the quarter under discussion, PAG repurchased 0.2 million shares of common stock for $32.9 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, $182.6 million of stock repurchase authorization remained outstanding.



Penske increased dividend by 10% to 96 cents per share, to be paid out on Jun 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 20, 2024.

