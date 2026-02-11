Penske (PAG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Penske Automotive (PAG) reported revenue of $7.77 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.91, compared to $3.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64 billion, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles : $147,989.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144,449.60.

: $147,989.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144,449.60. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total : 3,789 versus 3,826 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,789 versus 3,826 estimated by three analysts on average. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail : 52,571 compared to the 50,882 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 52,571 compared to the 50,882 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles (excluding agency) : $4,689.00 versus $4,928.79 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4,689.00 versus $4,928.79 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Retail Automotive : $6.74 billion compared to the $6.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $6.74 billion compared to the $6.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other : $303.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $240.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%.

: $303.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $240.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.3%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts : $844.8 million compared to the $820.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $844.8 million compared to the $820.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net : $199.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $194.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $199.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $194.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale : $356 million compared to the $360.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $356 million compared to the $360.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles : $3.22 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $3.22 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck : $725.4 million compared to the $695.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $725.4 million compared to the $695.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles: $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Penske have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

