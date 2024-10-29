Penske (PAG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Penske Automotive (PAG) reported $7.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $3.36 for the same period compares to $3.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48, the EPS surprise was -3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total : 6,331 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,514.

: 6,331 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,514. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Used Retail : 926 compared to the 913 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 926 compared to the 913 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Commercial Truck Units - New Retail : 5,405 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,601.

: 5,405 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,601. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail : 57,738 compared to the 69,639 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 57,738 compared to the 69,639 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale : $355.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $355.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other : $186.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $171.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $186.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $171.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts : $778 million versus $757.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.

: $778 million versus $757.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net : $193.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $223.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $193.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $223.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles : $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles : $2.89 billion versus $2.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $2.89 billion versus $2.90 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck : $1.06 billion versus $1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive: $6.34 billion compared to the $6.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

Shares of Penske have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

