Penske (PAG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Penske Automotive (PAG) reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.23, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles : $4,726.00 versus $4,983.74 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4,726.00 versus $4,983.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles : $144,435.00 compared to the $143,116.50 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $144,435.00 compared to the $143,116.50 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total : 5,108 compared to the 6,187 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,108 compared to the 6,187 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail : 54,708 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53,055.

: 54,708 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 53,055. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles : $2.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $2.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale : $352 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $352 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts : $818.3 million compared to the $834.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $818.3 million compared to the $834.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net : $195.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $202.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $195.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $202.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles : $2.24 billion versus $2.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $2.24 billion versus $2.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive : $6.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $6.57 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck : $918.6 million versus $1.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.

: $918.6 million versus $1.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other: $206.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Penske have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

