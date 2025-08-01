Penske (PAG) Q2 EPS Jumps 4.7%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 were $3.78, surpassing estimates of $3.57 and Earnings per share reached $3.78, up from the prior year period.

Total revenue (GAAP) was $7.7 billion, flat year over year and slightly below the $7,881.12 million analyst GAAP expectation.

Gross profit (GAAP) reached a record $1.3 billion, up 2.6% in U.K. new vehicle registrations in 2024 versus 2023, with ongoing margin improvement and a growing share from service and parts operations.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), a diversified global auto and truck retailer, reported its second quarter earnings results on July 30, 2025. The headline news was a robust GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.78, surpassing analyst GAAP estimates of $3.57. While net income climbed to $250.0 million and the company delivered record gross profit, revenue held steady at $7,662.3 million, falling just short of consensus GAAP expectations of $7,881.12 million in revenue. The period was marked by profitability gains despite softening new and used vehicle volumes and ongoing freight market challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $3.78 $3.57 $3.61 4.7 % Revenue $7.7 billion $7.88 billion $7.7 billion 0.0 % Gross Profit $1.3 billion $1.3 billion 0.0 % Operating Income $348.2 million $338.0 million 3.0 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $250.0 million $241.2 million 3.6 % Retail Automotive Revenue $6.5 billion $6.615 billion -1.7 %

Business Overview and Recent Focuses

Penske Automotive Group is an international transportation services company. Its operations include automotive and commercial truck dealerships, retail commercial vehicle distribution, and an equity stake in Penske Transportation Solutions, which offers truck leasing and logistics. The company’s core business is built on a mix of new and used vehicle sales, high-margin fixed operations such as service and parts, and finance and insurance.

Recently, Penske Automotive Group has concentrated on expanding its premium and luxury brand presence, growing its service and parts revenue base, and leveraging its global reach. The company’s focus has been on maintaining resilience despite fluctuations in vehicle demand, while also managing costs, investing in fixed operations, and executing disciplined capital allocation through share buybacks and rising dividends.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance Drivers

The second quarter saw notable shifts in key financial and operating metrics. While GAAP EPS surpassed analyst predictions, The GAAP revenue figure came in slightly below target. and matched the prior year’s performance. The flat top line was the result of lower unit volume across new and used vehicles in the automotive segment, while total retail commercial truck unit sales rose, partly offset by gains in service and parts, as well as margin improvement.

Operating income increased to $348.2 million from $338.0 million in Q2 2024. Gross profit (GAAP) rose 2.6% to a new record, driven by service and parts, which now make up over 12.5 % of retail automotive revenue and 43.4% of gross profit for that segment.

Retail automotive revenue dipped 1.5 % from the prior year quarter, reflecting a year-over-year reduction in new unit deliveries (down 6%) and a sharper fall in used unit sales (down 16.1%). Commercial truck operations provided some relief, with segment revenue increasing 5.7%, though gross margins in trucks contracted by 100 basis points compared to Q2 2024 and gross profit was essentially flat. Penske Transportation Solutions contributed $53.5 million in earnings as gains from leasing and maintenance were partially offset by softer truck rental and continued weakness in the freight market. The company’s premium brand mix remained resilient, accounting for 72% of retail automotive dealership revenue in 2024, and tempering the effect of discounting and downward pressure on margins from electric vehicles (EVs), which tend to carry lower gross profit per unit.

From a geographic perspective, North America grew as a share of revenue, while the company continued a realignment of its U.K. operations, especially in used vehicles. The addition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy in July 2025 further bolstered its luxury portfolio. Inventory levels for new vehicles increased to a 57-day supply as of June 30, 2025, while used vehicle inventory stood at 44 days as of June 30, 2025. No material one-time events were highlighted beyond the strategic dealership acquisition and continued cost focus.

Penske Automotive Group increased its quarterly dividend by 4.8% to $1.32 per share, as approved by the Board of Directors, marking its nineteenth consecutive quarterly increase. The company also repurchased 630,000 shares, with $295.7 million remaining under its current buyback authorization as of June 30, 2025. Liquidity remains strong at $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, with relatively low leverage at 1.2 times as of June 30, 2025, and debt representing 24.0% of total capitalization as of June 30, 2025. These capital allocation moves reflect the ongoing discipline, even as expansion and operational investments continue.

Looking Ahead

No formal guidance was issued by management regarding EPS or revenue for the remainder of FY2025. The leadership team has expressed cautious optimism about ongoing cost discipline, margin management, and the benefits of a diversified business mix. However, commentary was reserved regarding demand growth, especially in light of persistent headwinds in unit sales and the freight market.

Investors will want to monitor several evolving trends. These include changes in new and used vehicle demand, potential impacts from tariffs and regulatory shifts, and the effect of ongoing electric vehicle adoption on margin structures—particularly within high-margin service and parts operations. Further share repurchase activity and dividend trends, especially after the latest increases, will also be key points of interest for shareholders in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

