Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.93 per share, increasing 10.3% year over year from $4.47 and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35. Higher-than-expected gross profit in the Retail Automotive and Retail Commercial Truck segments resulted in this outperformance.



The auto retailer registered net sales of $6,906.9 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,960 million. The top line also inched down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Penske Automotive’s gross profit in the reported quarter increased 4.6% on a year-over-year basis to $1,237 million. The operating income went down 3.7% to $387.6 million.



In the reported quarter, same-store retail units declined 17.1% year over year to 109,459. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues edged down 17.8% to $2,307 million, and same-store used-vehicle revenues fell 1.6% to $2,278 million.

Segmental Performance

In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment came in at $5,997.3 million, falling 3.2% from a year ago and missing the consensus mark of $6,031 million. Gross profit of $1,060 million rose 1.9% year over year and crossed the consensus mark of $1,037 million.



Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment increased 22.9% to $768.7 million and exceeded the consensus mark of $747 million. Gross profit in the segment was $136 million, rising 32.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure and beating the consensus mark of $80 million.



The Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems segment’s revenues in the reported quarter decreased 14% to $140.9 million and lagged the consensus mark of $166 million. Gross profit came in at $41 million, rising 3.4% from the 2021 level but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.42 million.

Financial Tidbits

In the quarter under review, SG&A costs totaled $817.7 million, flaring up 9.1% year over year. Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $154.9 million as of Jun 30, 2022, up from $100.7 million in 2021 end. The long-term debt amounted to $1,407.5 million, up from $1,392 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



In the reported quarter, PAG repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock for $173.4 million. PAG also increased share repurchase authorization by $250 million. As of Jul 26, 2022, $330.6 million remained available for repurchase under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PAG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.



