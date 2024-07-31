Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Penske Automotive (PAG) reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.61, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43, the EPS surprise was +5.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles : $34,707 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,132.45.

: $34,707 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,132.45. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total : 5,248 compared to the 4,921 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,248 compared to the 4,921 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail : 65,571 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69,233.

: 65,571 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69,233. Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles : $1,822 compared to the $1,780.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,822 compared to the $1,780.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale : $382.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $382.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other : $189 million compared to the $156.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year.

: $189 million compared to the $156.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts : $752.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

: $752.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net : $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles : $2.28 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $2.28 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles : $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck : $892.30 million compared to the $890.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $892.30 million compared to the $890.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive : $6.62 billion versus $6.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

Shares of Penske have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.