Penske (PAG) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Boosts Buyback
Penske Automotive Group PAG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.61 per share, increasing 3% year over year from $4.46 and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38. Higher-than-expected gross profit in the Retail Automotive and Retail Commercial Truck segments resulted in this outperformance.
The auto retailer registered net sales of $6,920.7 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,855 million. The top line rose 7% from the year-ago quarter.
Penske’s gross profit in the reported quarter increased 1.8% on a year-over-year basis to $1,186.9 million. The operating income went down 4% to $362.7 million.
In the reported quarter, same-store retail units declined 9.2% year over year to 103,937. Within the Retail Automotive segment, same-store new-vehicle revenues edged down 1.3% to $2,245.8 million, and same-store used-vehicle revenues fell 7.9% to $2,112.9 million.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Segmental Performance
In the reported period, revenues in the Retail Automotive segment came in at $5,757.8 million, increasing 2% from a year ago but missing the consensus mark of $5,902 million. Gross profit of $1,006.9 million declined 0.4% but crossed the consensus mark of $967 million.
Revenues in the Retail Commercial Truck segment increased 42% to $1,019.5 million and exceeded the consensus mark of $812 million. Gross profit in the segment was $139.7 million, rising 21.2% from the year-earlier quarter’s figure and beating the consensus mark of $132 million.
The Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems segment’s revenues in the reported quarter decreased 1.2% to $143.4 million and lagged the consensus mark of $156 million. Gross profit came in at $40.3 million, rising 2% from the 2021 level but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.48 million.
Financial Tidbits
In the quarter under review, SG&A costs totaled $792.7 million, flaring up 4.6% year over year. Penske had cash and cash equivalents of $92.3 million as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $100.7 million in 2021 end. The long-term debt amounted to $1,561.9 million, up from $1,392 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
In the reported quarter, PAG repurchased 2.8 million shares of common stock for $309.4 million. PAG also increased share repurchase authorization by $250 million. As of Oct 25, 2022, $268.2 million remained available for repurchase under its existing share repurchase authorization.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PAG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Cummins Inc. CMI, CarParts.com PRTS and Genuine Parts Company GPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Cummins has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s current-year earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 30 days.
CarParts has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant over the past 30 days.
Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the past 30 days.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.