Penske Automotive Q4 EPS Gains, Beats Estimates

February 08, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Tuesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, despite 11 percent increase in revenue from the prior year.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $298 million, down 4.3 percent from $311.3 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings gained 5.5 percent to $4.21, from $3.99 in the prior year.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.95 per share. Analysts expectations usually excluded special items.

Revenue for the quarter gained 11.4 percent to $7.001 billion from $6.296 billion in the previous year. Analysts estimates were $6.48 billion.

