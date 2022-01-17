Penske Automotive (PAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $104.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 2.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Penske Automotive is projected to report earnings of $3.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.28 billion, up 7.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% higher within the past month. Penske Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Penske Automotive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.

Meanwhile, PAG's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

