Penske Automotive (PAG) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $106.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Penske Automotive to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.28 billion, up 7.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Penske Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Penske Automotive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.93.

It is also worth noting that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.