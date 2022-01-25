Penske Automotive (PAG) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed the most recent trading day at $101.96, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 2.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Penske Automotive to post earnings of $3.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. Penske Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Penske Automotive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.48, so we one might conclude that Penske Automotive is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.