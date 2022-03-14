Penske Automotive (PAG) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed the most recent trading day at $100.96, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 4.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, up 73.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.36 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.14 per share and revenue of $26.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.92% and +5.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.55% higher. Penske Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Penske Automotive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

It is also worth noting that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.