Penske Automotive (PAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed the most recent trading day at $144.34, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 6.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.92, down 17.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.74 billion, down 3.42% from the prior-year quarter.

PAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.24 per share and revenue of $26.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.84% and -3.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. Penske Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Penske Automotive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so we one might conclude that Penske Automotive is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 6.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

