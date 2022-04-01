Penske Automotive (PAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $94.25, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 6.42% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.91, up 73.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.22 billion, up 7.79% from the year-ago period.

PAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.03 per share and revenue of $26.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.64% and +5.14%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.49% higher. Penske Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Penske Automotive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.24, which means Penske Automotive is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that PAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

