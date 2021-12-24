Penske Automotive (PAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $102.85, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 0.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Penske Automotive is projected to report earnings of $3.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.28 billion, up 7.98% from the year-ago period.

PAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.75 per share and revenue of $25.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.14% and +25.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Penske Automotive is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Penske Automotive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.97, so we one might conclude that Penske Automotive is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PAG has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

