Penske Automotive (PAG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed the most recent trading day at $101.94, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had lost 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Penske Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 43.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.28 billion, up 7.98% from the year-ago period.

PAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.75 per share and revenue of $25.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.14% and +25.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.08% higher. Penske Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Penske Automotive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.81, so we one might conclude that Penske Automotive is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PAG has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.