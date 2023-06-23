Penske Automotive (PAG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Penske Automotive (PAG) closed at $158.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto dealership chain had gained 9.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Penske Automotive as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.95, down 19.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.98 billion, up 1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.64 per share and revenue of $28.25 billion, which would represent changes of -15.69% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Penske Automotive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Penske Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Penske Automotive is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.29.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

